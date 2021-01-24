Ibarapa, Oyo State-based Disk Jockey, Olajire Anifowose, popularly known as DJ Candy, has called out the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, over his lackadaisical attitude towards the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the state.

The DJ in an open letter listed some atrocities that have been done to the people of Oyo State by the Fulani herdsmen.

Anifowose questioned why the governor never said anything, while the herdsmen continued kidnapping and killing his people.

The letter reads: “Makinde’s visit to Ibarapa today will make him More Irrelevant To Us!

“Where was the governor when Dr Aborode was assassinated?

“Where was the governor when Alh Amubieya was Kidnapped?

“Where was the governor when Alh Olusegun Olosunde was kidnapped

“Where was the governor when OYSCATECH staffs were kidnapped?

“Where was the governor when my uncles wife was brutalized?

“Where was the governor when Alh Subawah was assassinated?

“Where was the governor when Alh Monsuru was kidnapped?

“Where was the governor when the uncles of till infinity kayq (Mr governor Loyalist in Ibarapa) was kidnapped?

“Where was the governor when Baba Aso Wife and my very good Friend Temitope Esther was kidnapped

“Where was the governor when Fulani herdsmen orchestrated the killing of a business mongul in Igangan.

“Was the governor deaf to the killing of Oko Oloyun On Igboora Eruwa Road?

“This are questions begging for answers!

“So you are coming because Seriki Palace was burnt right? Big Shame!! Shame!”