Members of the opposition parties in Oyo State will continue to defect into the ruling Peoples Democratic Party as a result of the good governance being provided by Governor Seyi Makinde, the Special Adviser on Strategy and Political Matters, Hon. Babatunde Oduyoye, has said.

Oduyoye made this position on Wednesday, while receiving a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ogbomoso North Local Government, who recently defected into the PDP, Chief Akinwole Solomon Akinwale, popularly known as Wolekanle, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to Governor Makinde, Moses Alao, indicated that the Director-General of the Oyo State Advertising and Signage Agency, Hon. Temi Adibi, and the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, were also present at the meeting.

According to the duo, the good works of the Governor Makinde administration have begun to show across the four service point agenda and that these have begun to attract opposition elements, adding that Akinwale would not regret joining the transformation team.

Akinwale, who until his defection to the PDP, was the Secretary of Ogbomoso North Local Government, while speaking at the office of the Special Adviser, said Makinde’s achievements within a short period have been visible.

He said: “The works and tremendous achievements of Governor Makinde are extremely visible.

“What he has done in a very short period of time, as a youth, is a motivation for me.

“Each time I go to Ogbomoso or come around to Oyo State, I see his hands left and right.

“All his campaign promises have been almost fulfilled.

“As I defected to the PDP, I am very sure there will be a mass exodus to the party.”

In his speech, Adibi described Akinwale as an asset to the PDP, stating that the party he dumped has been smarting from his exit.

According to him, Wolekanle is “a strong pillar in Ogbomoso”.

Speaking earlier, Hon. Oduyoye, who welcomed Akinwale to the PDP, said he was convinced that the former APC chieftain and renowned philanthropist saw what the Makinde administration has been doing and that his decision to join the party, which is transforming the state at a great rate, is a step in the right direction.

According to Oduyoye, the possibility of a generational shift and a shift in paradigm on governance in the state as well as Governor Makinde’s humane disposition and his determination to turn the state around made a lot of people rally round him, adding that the governor has not disappointed the masses and that more opposition party members will join the PDP in order to support Makinde.

He said: “Ogbomoso occupies a very significant and symbolic place in Oyo State.

“That is why the Governor flagged off his campaign in Ogbomosoland.

“And we recognise the importance of Ogbomoso in the political chemistry of Oyo State.

“And that is why, as part of our programme to boost agriculture, the Ogbomoso-Iseyin Road will be flagged off very soon.

“It is being considered.

“And when that is done, it will help to boost agriculture in Ogbomosoland.

“As for LAUTECH, the government is already working on the institution.

“For now, as I advice those who are very close to us, we should keep our fingers crossed.

“And I know that very soon, the lingering crisis in LAUTECH will be resolved.

“The governor was at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital two weeks ago.

“The palace of Soun is also now enjoying the light-up scheme by this state government, and a lot of things will still come to Ogbomoso just like they will go to other parts of the state.

“We are doing this to ensure that we satisfy and give back to the people of Ogbomosoland, who stood behind us and voted for the PDP.

He said: “My brother Akinwale must have seen what the government is doing and that is why he has made a symbolic move by joining the PDP.

“He has been to his ward and local government area and has visited notable leaders in Ogbomosoland.

Earlier today, he was at Prince Dotun Oyelade’s office at BCOS.

“That shows he is ready to be a team player and work with the people in the PDP.

“I want to assure you that there is no victimisation in the PDP.

“Some of us who are working with the government today have been strong progressives over the years.

“But when we saw in him the ability to have a generational shift in the politics of the state; when we saw how humane and determined he was, it did not take us time to rally round him and we thank God today that he is exhibiting those traits that we saw in him.

“As a young man, it is only rational for the young people in Oyo State to follow suit, join the train and ensure that we transform the state.

“I am impressed by the crowd that welcomed you in your ward.

“I am impressed by your contributions in sports development not only in Ogbomoso land but in Oyo State.

“I am equally impressed that you are a cultural ambassador by virtue of the Ajilete Carnival, which is doing very well.

“I believe that with this your traits, very soon, you will attract more people in Ogbomosoland to join us.

“We are making all these strategic moves to ensure that Ogbomoso is firmly in the hands of PDP.

“On that note, I like to thank you for this courtesy visit and I want to assure you that the governor is aware of all these moves.”

While speaking, Adisa maintained that Akinwale is one of the first converts to retrace their steps back to the PDP in Ogbomoso and that he is in a good place.

Adisa said: “Wolekanle is in a good place.

“We thank God that you have retraced your steps to the good land.

“You are one of the first converts in Ogbomosoland to take to the tunes of good governance coming from the Oyo State Government under the leadership of Governor Makinde.

“We will continue to propagate the good news of Governor Makinde’s administration, because the good works he has been doing are not by fluke.

“He is driven as a result of his love for the people.

“He is working in the mode of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and every Yoruba citizen and indigene of Oyo State must support him to reclaim the values of the Yoruba nation.