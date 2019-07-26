The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has been commended for nominating individuals with good political, professional and social pedigrees to serve as commissioners in the state.

Making this position known on Friday, in a statement he personally signed, the Oyo North Senatorial District candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2019 general election, Chief Bayo Lawal, hailed the governor over the choice of the nominees.

Lawal, a lawyer and former Attorney-General of Oyo State, particularly commended Makinde for nominating Hon. Niyi Farinto, Niyi Adebisi, Ojekunle Ojemuyiwa and Prof. Oyewole Oyewo, who are all from the Oyo North Senatorial District.

He maintained that the nominees were individuals with pedigrees that could not be ignored and people with expertise and experience that will help the governor in actualising his vision for the state.

He said: “It is gratifying and commendable of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, to make the choice of the individuals announced as nominees for the positions of commissioners in the government of Oyo State. I want to particularly commend the Governor for nominating Hon. Niyi Farinto, Mr Niyi Adebisi, Mr Ojekunle Ojemuyiwa and Professor Oyewole Oyewo who will be representing the four federal constituencies in Oyo North Senatorial District. They all come with rich political, professional and social pedigrees that could not be easily ignored.

“Niyi Farinto is a legal practitioner with wide experience in litigation as well as solicitors jobs. He was a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly. He also served as Chairman of Iwajowa Local Government. I have no doubt that his choice will add value to the administration of Governor Makinde. His socio-political standing and legal exposure will certainly rub positively on the administration with a view to achieving the goals for which Governor Makinde was voted in.

“As for Niyi Adebisi, there could not have been a better choice. He is, to my knowledge, a very dynamic grassroots mobiliser, team player and above all a loyal ally. His political influence in and around Saki West Local Government will certainly project and confirm that Governor Makinde did not make a wrong choice.

“As for my brothers – Ojekunle Ojemuyiwa and Professor Oyewole Oyewo, both of them will be bringing forth a wide range of experiences in politics, academia and community development.”

While calling for support for the Makinde-led government, Lawal expressed hope that Oyo North Senatorial District stands a good chance of reaping the dividends of democracy with the nominations.