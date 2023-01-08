Makinde, wife installed as chiefs of Ibarapaland

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his wife, Tamunominini, wer on Saturday installed as Aare Atayese and Yeye Aare Atayese of Ibarapaland by the Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Olajide.

The installation ceremony took place at the palace shortly before the state flag-off of the governor’s campaign in Igboora.

A statement by the Media Committee of the governor’s re-election campaign council indicated that Makinde, after the installation, thanked the Kabiyesi and all the Obas and traditional chiefs in Ibarapaland.

He equally declared that the title amounts to an appreciation of his contributions to the development of the area.

He said: “I am highly honoured about this chieftaincy title conferred on me today.

“Actually, I was not aware of this installation, as I was only told this morning that it is possible they confer an honorary title on me here.

“If I had known, I would have asked my wife to join me for this occasion.

“The next time we come to Ibarapaland for our LG to LG campaign, we will try to accommodate the proper coronation ceremony.

“So, I want to thank the Kabiyesi and all the Obas and traditional chiefs in Ibarapaland for this chieftaincy title.

“Usually, people hardly get appreciated in their domain but for this show of appreciation of the works we have done, it will spur us to even do more.

“So, I appreciate everyone in Ibarapaland for the support you have given this government.

“I want to assure you that Omituntun 2.0 will be an upgrade over Omituntun 1.0.”

The installation ceremony was witnessed by the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao; Onidere of Idere, Oba Kingsley Aderoju; Onilala of Lanlate, Oba Sunday Oladejo; and the Oluaso of Iberekodo, Oba Jamiu Ademola.