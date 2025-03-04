Makinde to reveal successor’s name in January 2026

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced that he will reveal his preferred successor in January 2026.

He made this known on Monday during the 11th Omituntun Ramadan lecture at the government house arcade in Ibadan, the state capital.

The lecture, titled: “Benefits of Being a Good Neighbour: An Islamic Perspective,” was delivered by Yunus Teliat, the grand chief Imam of Ogbomoland.

Addressing attendees in Yoruba, Makinde thanked Muslim leaders for their support and urged them to continue praying for his administration.

He also made a lighthearted remark directed at socialite Abbas Oloko, asking him not to remove his billboard at Isale Alfa, as the image of his chosen successor would be displayed there in January 2026.

“I’m not yet a lame duck. Please leave my billboard at Isale Alfa.

“In January 2026, we know that political activities will start. I will tell you the picture of the person that will be installed there,” Makinde said.

The governor also encouraged Muslims to use the Ramadan season to promote peaceful coexistence, regardless of religious differences.

Makinde, who was re-elected in 2023 and is ineligible for another term, has previously stated that he will have a say in his successor.

In October 2024, while receiving a report on public service reforms, he declared that he would influence the choice of the next governor, particularly within the PDP.

“So those people that are campaigning to be the next governor still have to wait because I still have till May 29, 2027. And I’ll also have a say in who is going to become the next governor,” Makinde said.

“I may not have my way, it’s Oyo State people that will decide, but I’ll have a say, especially those in PDP will have me to contend with because I’m still the one controlling the structure.”

