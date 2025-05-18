Makinde to Monarchs: Constitute your council to get your dues

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on traditional rulers in the state to constitute the state Council of Obas and Chiefs to enable them to get their entitlements from the government.

Governor Makinde made the call on Saturday during the grand finale of the 2025 Ibadan Cultural Festival held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

He noted that the state Council of Obas and Chiefs had been in abeyance before he assumed office in 2019.

He urged them to put things together and constitute the council to get their dues from his government.

Makinde disclosed he had directed the chairmen of the 11 local government areas in Ibadanland to procure a vehicle for the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, before May ends.

He appreciated the people of Ibadanland for their unflinching support of his administration.

He equally thanked the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) for the Award of Recognition given to his counterpart from Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri.

Diri, who was honoured at the event with the Outstanding Leadership Award, thanked and appreciated CCII for recognising his efforts.

The Bayelsa State governor, noting that governance is all about the people, charged the people of Ibadan and Oyo State to continue supporting Makinde in his bid to develop the state.

Meanwhile, a former Oyo State governor, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, who represented the Olubadan, said the award was in recognition of Diri’s outstanding support to Ibadan indigenes in Bayelsa State.

