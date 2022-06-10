Makinde to host Yoruba World Centre’s celebration of Olubadan

The Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, will host business, political and traditional leaders from all parts of Yorubaland as the Yoruba World Centre celebrates the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, on June 19, 2022.

The centre put up the event with the Oyo State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism and Tunde Odunlade Gallery.

It is meant to bring the lords of business, politics, administration and traditions in Yorubaland together to celebrate the new Olubadan.

A former Governor of the State, Senator Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, is the Chairman of the occasion.

The Yoruba World Centre plans the events to coincide with His Majesty’s 100 days on the throne.

It will use it to repackage, preserve and represent Yoruba history, language, arts and culture as tools for cultural rejuvenation, mutual understanding, nation building and development.

Oba Balogun, while giving his royal approval during a visit to his palace by the organisers, said: “I strongly believe you will organise a thorough programme befitting Yoruba as urbane, civilised and gregarious nation.

“As a custodian of culture, beliefs and values, whatever is considered as a way of promoting and preserving them will always receive my blessings.”

The celebration, which holds at the Yoruba World Centre premises inside the University of Ibadan shall have the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, in attendance, as well as prominent traditional rulers, Yoruba leaders, business moguls and administrators.