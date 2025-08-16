Makinde sympathises with Ayefele, Fresh FM over inferno

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has sympathised with the Chairman of Fresh FM, Chief Olayinka Ayefele, and the management of the station over the Friday night inferno that gutted part of the station’s headquarters in Ibadan, the state capital.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Suleimon Olanrewaju, made available to newsmen, described the incident as unfortunate.

Also Read

Makinde, however, thanked God that no life was lost to the inferno.

He urged Ayefele, who he described as his brother and friend, to take heart and remain strong as he has always been.

“This too shall pass and Fresh FM will bounce back better and stronger,” the governor stated.

Post Views: 8