Makinde sworn in, appoints CoS, CPS

Seyi Makinde has been sworn in for a second term as the Governor of Oyo State.

The oath and swearing-in was administered by the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

After taking the oath of office, he was driven around the stadium to inspect the parade formed by security men.

Few hours after his swearing-in ceremony Governor Makinde has re-appointed Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi as Chief of Staff.

He also appointed Sulaimon Olukayode Olanrewaju as Chief Press Secretary.

Olanrewaju until this appointment was the Group Business Editor, Nigerian Tribune.