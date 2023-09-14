Makinde swears in two additional commissioners

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, swore in the duo of Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi and Wasilat Adegoke as Commissioners for Health and Youths & Sport, respectively, charging them to key into his vision for the sustainable development of the state.

Makinde equally charged the new commissioners not to be afraid of taking actions in their respective Ministries, stating that it is important for all members of the state’s Executive Council to study and understand the objectives of the Roadmap for the Sustainable Development of Oyo State, 2023-2027 and to key into the same in their respective Ministries.

Speaking at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, the governor added that the swearing-in of the duo was a fulfillment of his promise to increase the number of female commissioners under Omituntun 2.0.

He added that the administration has achieved greatly in the health and sport sectors where the two new commissioners have been assigned.

He noted, however, that the government would consolidate the achievements by completing key projects such as the final phase of the 351 Primary Health Centres and the second phase of the remodelled Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

He said: “This swearing-in is a ceremony but your work is not ceremonious. As you are aware, health is one of the pillars of this administration. Under Omituntun 1.0, we worked towards resolving the issue of the infrastructure deficit in our healthcare system. Well, I can say we sorted that problem up to about 50 to 60 per cent. But there is more to be done.

“So, I expect that our new Commissioner for Health will take the bull by the horns.

“As I said during the stakeholders’ meeting on the 2024 Budget, which was held last Monday, we have the money to build Category 3 Primary Health Centres in all our 351 wards. This is the reality we want to see accomplished in the shortest possible time.

“Well, the work we have to do is there. If you look at the Oyo State Road Map for Sustainable Development, 2023 -2027, you will also see promises that we have made there.

“By the way, I expect all members of the cabinet to read the document and assimilate the promises there as the minimum we will be doing for our people.”

The governor charged the new Commissioner for Health to work on seeing to the fulfilment of promises in the health sector, driving an increase in revenue through the Oyo State Health Insurance Agency and upgrading the tertiary healthcare infrastructure in the state, among others.

Addressing the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, the governor stated that his administration remained committed to harnessing the potential of the teeming youth population in the state.

“We have the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba. We have completed the remodelling of phase 1, which is the stadium. And there is also a tennis court in there, which will host a world-class tennis event. So, maintaining that facility should be a priority.

“We also want to complete the second phase of that project, which will provide facilities for other sports such as tennis, badminton, swimming and so on.

“One thing that I think you should also make a top priority is this, the Oyo State athletes did well at the last National Sports Festival and we promised to motivate them by paying them some money.

“I believe the next exco meeting is going to be the first Tuesday in October, I hope that you and the Commissioner for Finance will be able to report to us that the payment has been made.”

The governor, however, warned Adegoke not to put all the focus on the sport component while neglecting the youth sector, saying: “Do not focus all your energy on Sports alone. There is the youth development aspect of your Ministry as well.

“Under youth empowerment, you should go through the roadmap, find the point of intersection between your Ministry and other Ministries and approach them for collaboration.

“Our promises here are mostly focused on technology and education. So, I want to see more collaboration like we had this weekend, where we supported the Ibadan Tech Expo, and I also look forward to seeing your strategy for getting a tuition-free university education for youths, who have excelled in sports.

“Of course, we are here to offer you what you may need because we know there are a lot of things that have to be done. I also know that just like me, this is not a path you have walked before but don’t be afraid. Make your mistakes and we will forgive you but I won’t forgive you for not taking action at all.”

While appreciating Governor Makinde for the opportunity given to the duo, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ajetunmobi assured that she and her colleague would work assiduously to deliver on the mandate and vision of the governor.