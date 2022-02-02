Makinde speaks as Kumuyi takes Deeper Life crusade to Ibadan

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday declared that residents of the state and Nigerians deserve only the best.

Makinde charged politicians, who were in the habit of reserving the best for only themselves and their family, to change.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Makinde stated these when he attended the Deeper Life Christian Ministry’s “Total Freedom through Faith in Christ Crusade” held at the CAC Grammar School, Adesola Area, Elekuro, Ibadan.

The governor, who appreciated the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Dr. W.F. Kumuyi, for bringing the crusade to Ibadan, said that he had always told people that the progress being recorded by his administration in the state were due to prayers of some people.

He added that he and the government of the state also needed miracles, adding that prayers have sustained the government this far.

He said: “This is ‘Total Freedom through Faith in Christ’ and we are happy that this crusade is live in Ibadan today.

“When I tell people about some developments going on in Oyo State, it is because we have people that are praying for this administration.

“And when we go out there to say we don’t have any godfather, but only God, the father, some people get angry.

“Tonight, if they see everything going on here, they should know that it is about time they left their godfathers and join our own God, the father.”

Makinde, who lauded the organisers of the crusade for its top notch quality, said that should be a big lesson to politicians.

He said: “Apart from the quality that we have seen in terms of worship, if you look at the standard here, take it to anywhere in the entire world and you will observe it is the same standard.

“So, it is a big lesson to us the politicians.

“We want to reserve the quality things to ourselves or members of our families, but with what we have seen here in terms of the setting, only the best is good for the people of Oyo State and Nigeria.

“I will only thank the organisers and fathers in the Lord for bringing the crusade to Ibadan.

“We have been sustained up to this moment because of your prayers.

“So, continue to pray for us.”

On the entourage of the governor were the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi; Commissioners; and other appointees.

Also in attendance were the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr. Supo Ayokunle; Oyo State CAN Chairman, Apostle A. Akinyemiju; Bishop T.V. Adelakun; and Evangelist Bola Are among others.