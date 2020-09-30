Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; his Senior Special Assistant on Dispora Matters, Hon. Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu; and the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters, Hon. Tolulope Sadipe-Akande, have been listed among personalities to be honoured at the 2020 edition of the international migration conference to be held in Ibadan Oyo State on October 15, 2020.

The event is the second annual summit of the Journalists International Forum For Migration, a media foundation with over 200 members spread across the continents covering migration matters.

A statement signed by the Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the summit, Yaquop Popoola, on Wednesday explained that the personalities were singled out because of their various interventions on migration and migrants related issues in Nigeria.

Popoola said: “JIFORM had monitored with keen interest the migration policy of Governor Makinde and his kind hearted gestures towards several stranded Nigerians abroad. This is commendable alongside his rehabilitation scheme for them being implemented by his SSA on Diaspora matters, Sarumi-Aliyu.

“Sarumi-Aliyu has demonstrated competence like other appointees of the governor while Sadipe-Akande has been consistent in her advocacy on migration issues in Nigeria. At the National Assembly she remains a voice for the migrants and the need to address factors fueling irregular migration by the Nigerian youths.”