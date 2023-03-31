Makinde renames First Technical University after Ajimobi

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, has renamed the First Technical University, Ibadan, after his predecessor, the late Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi.

Makinde made this known on Friday while presenting his address as the Visitor, during the university’s second convocation.

According to him, the change in name is in honour of Ajimobi, who founded the institution which, he said, had been doing wonderfully well.

“So, the name of this institution shall, from now, be ‘Senator Abiola Ajimobi First Technical University, Ibadan,” he said.

Makinde also renewed his personal interest in the university and his government’s commitment to its further development.

This is as he approved the construction of a Category 3 Health Centre for Tech-U, while also promising that its Governing Council would be constituted before the end of April.