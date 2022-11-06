Makinde reiterates commitment to agribusiness for economic development

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reiterated the commitment of his administration toward economy development of the state through agribusiness.

Makinde gave the assurance during an inspection tour to Agro-Industrial Estate project at Fashola Village in Oyo West Local Government area of the state.

The governor, who was at the Farm Settlement to see the level of work done so far on the Agribusiness hub, said his government would do all that is needed for the completion of the project.

According to him, this is to make the state’s agricultural sector to be competitive globally.

Makinde was conducted round the projects by Dr Debo Akande, the Director-General, Oyo State Agribusiness

Development Agency (OYSADA).

He expressed satisfaction on the quality of work done so far at the farm, saying that the estate was becoming a success.

The governor pledged to give more incentive/support to the contractor handling the project in order to deliver the project within the time-frame.

He hinted that the farm estate, which accommodates dedicated crops and livestock production facilities, Fan Milk industry, will produce its processed farm produce by 2023.

Makinde added that the farm estate projects, when completed, would play significant role in reducing the cost of farm produce in the state.

He said that it would also attract food stuffs buyers from other states.

Makinde used the opportunity of the tour to encourage some members of the Youth Entrepreneurship Agribusiness Programme (YEAP), who recently passed through Agric-business training in Nasarawa State.

He promised that all the YEAP beneficiaries, especially those on the farm estate, lwould be fully supported to achieve their dreams.

Among the ongoing projects inspected included: the Farm Houses; Farmers lodges; Machinery Service Centre and road.

Other facilities expected at the Estate were Research and Innovation Centres; Processing facilities; Agricultural equipment leasing facilities; Cold-chain; Storage facilities; Packaging, Distribution/ Export facilities and a sprawling residential area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Makinde-led administration had flagged-off the rehabilitation of moribund 1,200 hectares’ Fashola Farm settlement and converted it to Farm Estate in June 2021.





