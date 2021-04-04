Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Sunday said his administration would come to the aid of victims of Saturday fire that razed the spare parts market in Agodi Gate area of the state capital.

He made the promise when he visited the burnt market on Sunday.

The governor expressed shock at the extent of damage and the loss of goods worth millions of naira.

Makinde said he would hold a meeting with leaders of the market and provide palliatives within the shortest possible time.

He said: “I have seen the extent of destruction and I know how important this market is to the economy of Oyo State.

“I was here during the electioneering and interacted with you. I am still trying to process in my head the way forward but I want to let you know that the government will come to your aid.

“We won’t allow you to bear the brunt alone. So, I will ask the leadership to send your representatives. And by tomorrow (Monday), we will sit together and look at the immediate palliative we can do for you.”

He also gave a hint that the spare parts market might be moved to another location soon.

“Please, think about it. Do we need to move this market to a better place that will be more comfortable and spacious for everyone to stay in? It is a decision that we need to all take together because I don’t want any recurrence of this in the state. And the only way for us to ensure that we don’t witness anything like this again is for us to sit down and think of a solution that will endure,” he said.

He asked leaders of the market to start compiling the list of shop owners who were affected by the fire, with a promise that “within the next one or two weeks, the state will make a decision on the market generally”.