Makinde presents staff of office to Soun of Ogbomoso

Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, presented the staff of office and instrument of office to the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye Orumogege III.

Makinde stated during the event that the ceremony was done in line with his constitutional powers as governor of the state.

At the event were, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, and former minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Also present at the event were traditional rulers, government officials, clerics, captains of industry and others.