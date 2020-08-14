Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has paid the full gratuity of a retired Director of the Water Corporation of Oyo State, Engr. Oladimeji Oladapo Bamidele, who was shown on sick bed in a viral video last week, we can now reveal.

Several checks around Oyo State Government House on Thursday and Friday confirmed that the Engineer’s gratuity has been paid in full.

Sources close to the Water Corporation of Oyo State, where Bamidele retired, said the Chairman, Anthony Ademola Adepoju, handed the cheque to the sick Director’s representative on August 12.

A source said: “We have it on good authority that Governor Seyi Makinde ordered the payment of Bamidele’s gratuity solely on compassionate ground.

“The cheque was handed over to representatives of the family.

“Adepoju handed over the cheque.

“The governor approved the payment on compassionate grounds because Makinde was only able to clear arrears of gratuities from 2010 to 2013 before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.