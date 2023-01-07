Makinde nominated Vanguard newspaper’s Man of the Year

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has named the Governor of the Year 2022 by Vanguard newspapers.

The General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard media, Gbenga Adefaye, revealed this on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Adefaye spoke when he led the management team of the organisation to the Presidential Lodge of the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

He said the achievements recorded by the governor stand him out of the pack.

Makinde, while receiving the official nomination letter, appreciated the honour bestowed on him by the management of Vanguard Newspaper.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as describing the Vanguard newspaper as an outfit that sticks to the truth while upholding the ethics of journalism.

He dedicated the award to the entire members of his cabinet for their cooperation and dedication since he took over the mantle of leadership in the state.

He said: “We hold you in high esteem and I know Vanguard is just Vanguard.

“Let me thank you for the award and also for the recognition for what we are doing in Oyo State.

“That is how things normally will happen.

“Once you are the one leading a team and if someone needs to be commended, you are the one to be commended as the Boss and if somebody is to be abused, you will be the one to receive the abuse.

“But I can give you the assurance in Oyo State that whatever we have achieved has been possible because of the team, some of whom are seated right here.

“They have all contributed to everything you have seen in Oyo State and I am happy to receive the award of the Governor of the Year on their behalf, especially coming from a Newspaper like Vanguard.

“Vanguard has been Vanguard basically.

“And in my own estimation, you have remained true to professionalism, upholding the ethics of journalism and living up to that appellation of the Fourth Estate of the Realm as well as holding all of us accountable.

“Some newspapers would want to give you an award and you will say no.

“So, this award means quite a lot to me, coming from Vanguard Newspaper.”

While speaking earlier, as he presented a letter of award to Governor Makinde, Adefaye said that the Board of Editors was unanimous on the choice of the governor.

He said that the Newspaper had monitored the activities of various governments across the nation, and resolved to confer the honour on the Oyo State governor.

He explained that Makinde has been exceptional in the field of Education, Health and infrastructure development of the state.

He hinted that the Awards ceremonywill hold on January 27, 2023 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.