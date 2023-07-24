Makinde names SSG designate

828 828

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo has announced the appointment of Olanike Adeyemo, a Professor at the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine, University of Ibadan, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) designate.

The announcement is contained in a statement on Monday in Ibadan by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

Prof. Adeyemo, who served as the Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Decontamination and Containment team of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task force, was born on July 17, 1970.

She bagged the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M.), Master’s degree in Veterinary Public Health (MVPH) and Ph.D. Veterinary Public Health, in 1994, 1998 and 2005 respectively from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

She is a COMSTECH distinguished scholar and the pioneer deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships) at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan between 2017 and 2021.

She joined the services of the university in March 1999 as lecturer Grade II in the department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

She became lecturer 1 in 2002, senior lecturer/assistant professor in 2005 and reader/associate professor in 2008. In Oct. 2011, she became a full professor.

“From Aug. 2013 to July 2015, she was a Schlumberger Foundation-sponsored Visiting Scholar at the Center for Human and Environmental Toxicology, Department of Physiological sciences, University of Florida, Gainesville, USA.

“Between March 13, 2017 and March 12, 2021, Prof. Adeyemo served as the pioneer deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

^She is a 2013 Fellow of the College of Veterinary Surgeon, Nigeria and a Registered Veterinary Surgeon, a Fellow of many academies, such as the International Science Council (ISC).

“The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), the Society for Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation, the Nigerian Academy of Science, the African Academy of Sciences and the African Scientific Institute (ASI), USA.

“She is also a member of many learned societies, including Society of Toxicology (SOT), the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA)and the Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON).

“She is a member, the World Aquatic Veterinary Medical Association (WAVMA) and the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSDW).

“Prof Adeyemo’s scholarship and leadership are around “One Health” trans-disciplinary research that cuts across traditional boundaries and paradigms to create novel conceptual, methodological, and translational innovation at the environment-livestock-wildlife-human interface with significant policy implication for Nigeria, the African Continent, and the rest of the world,” the statement read.

Adeyemo is an erudite scholar, she has many publications to her credit.