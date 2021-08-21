Makinde mourns Olurin, ex-Oyo Military Administrator 

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Saturday mourned the death of retired Gen. Adetunji Olurin, a former Military Administrator of the state.

Makinde, in a statement on Saturday by Taiwo Adisa, his Chief Press Secretary, said in Ibadan that the death of the late former administrator was painful.

The governor also condoled the people of Oyo State over the demise of one of the past administrators who shaped the state.

Makinde equally commiserated with Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, the people of the state and the entire Olurin family.

“I learnt of the death of former Military Administrator of Oyo State, Gen. ‘Tunji Idowu Olurin.

“It is a sunset for another great man and one of the first set of leaders that providence gave to Oyo State at its earliest stage.

“Through the efforts and contributions of Gen. Olurin and other leaders, the foundation for the shaping of the pacesetter state, which has become a first among equals, was successfully laid.

“Gen. Olurin’s death at this time, when his wealth of experience in leadership can be of immense help to the current crop of leaders, is painful.

“I commiserate with the entire Olurin Family of Ilaro and the Government and people of Ogun State.

“I pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Makinde said.