Makinde mourns Ibadan Golf Club Captain, Ibironke

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of the Captain, Ibadan Golf Club, Ola Ibironke, as a sad loss to the state.

He commiserated with the immediate family of Ibironke and all the members of the Ibadan Golf Club, praying to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the late golfer’s demise.

Makinde, who described the late Ibironke as a brother and friend, said that the sudden demise of the golf chief is a personal loss to him and the people of Oyo State.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the governor, Moses Alao, quoted Makinde as saying that Ibironke contributed immensely to the development of the sport and entertainment sectors and the economy of Oyo State.

He added that the late golfer’s interest in the development and upliftment of Oyo State is top-notch, stating that the commitment and patriotism he demonstrated are immense.

According to Makinde, the marks the late Ibironke left on the entertainment industry and golfing will forever remain indelible.

He said: “My friend and brother, your death is a great and personal loss to me and the people of Oyo State.

“It was unexpected and definitely unbelievable that you have left this side of the divide after such a short but eventful life.

“Your commitment to the growth and development of the sport and economic sectors of both Oyo State and Nigeria was immeasurable. So, also, was your patriotism and interest in the development of Oyo State.

“Captain, who would have thought that you would exchange mortality for immortality so soon? But we submit to the will of the Almighty and pray to Him to grant your soul rest, and stand by all your family and all the members of the Ibadan Golf Club.

“I condole with the entire Ibironke family and all the members of Ibadan Golf Club on this painful loss.

“It is my prayer that God grants repose to the soul of our late brother and grants everyone related to him the fortitude to bear the loss.”