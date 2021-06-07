Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of popular Guardian newspaper photo journalist, Mr. Najeem Raheem, as a sad and personal loss.

Makinde, who hailed the late Raheem as a hardworking journalist and an individual who is passionate about Oyo State’s development, commiserated with the Guardian newspaper management, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oyo State chapter.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to Governor Makinde, Moses Alao, quoted the governor as consoling with the family of the late photo journalist, praying to God to grant repose to the soul of Mr. Raheem.

Makinde said: “I received the news of the death of my brother, Najeem Raheem, of the Guardian newspapers, after a brief illness, with a heavy heart.

“Najeem, as he was popularly known, was a complete gentleman, a vivacious individual who always exuded confidence and joy. He was hardworking and ever-so-passionate about his job and the development of the state, as exemplified by his eventful life.

“Najeem’s death is a sad and personal loss to me. I condole with his family and the management of the Guardian newspapers, the NUJ and other friends of the deceased.

“May Allah grant repose to Najeem’s soul and grant the family and friends the fortitude to bear this loss.”