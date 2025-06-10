Makinde mourns as Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Zambia dies

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of a former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Zambia and member of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, Ambassador Ibironke Adefope, as a great loss to the state.

He described her as an Amazon and an icon, who made indelible marks on the sands of time, stating that she will be greatly missed by the state.

According to the governor, the news of Ambassador Adefope’s death came as a shock, but everyone must submit to the will of God.

He added that Mama Adefope lived a great and enviable life, sustained the great legacy of her forebears, the Akinloyes and the Vaughans, while she also made her own marks.

He said: “The news of the death of our Mama, Ambassador Ibironke Adefope, a former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Zambia and a member of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, came to me as a rude shock.

“However, we must submit to the will of God, who gives and takes life.

“I condole with the Akinloye Family, the Vaughans as well as her immediate family. I equally commiserate with the Oyo State Elders’ Council.

“Mama was a great Amazon and an icon, who made immense contributions to the development and progress of Oyo State as well as Nigeria. She sustained the great legacy she inherited and also made her marks on the sand of time.

“She will be missed greatly for her support, words of advice and commitment to our dear state.

“May the Lord console everyone she left behind.”

