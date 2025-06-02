Makinde makes appointments into civil service commission, advisory council

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has reappointed Alhaji Aderibigbe Kamoru Abiodun as chairman of the Oyo State Civil Service Commission.

The governor also reappointed the trio of Alhaji Kolajo Isiaq Adewale, Olutoyin Adedeji Akanmu and Chief Ogunjimi Solomon Oluwole as full-time and part-time members of the commission respectively.

Governor Makinde also appointed Pastor Taiwo Oluwagbemiro A. and Oladimeji Oladapo as part-time members of the civil service commission.

A letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, indicated that the governor has equally appointed a former Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Alhaji Rasaki Gbadegesin, and the immediate past chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Pastor Akinade Alamu, as members of the Oyo State Advisory Council.

The governor charged the new appointees to discharge their duties to the state with absolute loyalty, dedication and commitment.

The appointments are with immediate effect.

