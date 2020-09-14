Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has commended officers of the Nigerian Army for their impartiality in the nation’s political process.

Makinde gave the commendation on Monday while receiving the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and his entourage, who paid him a courtesy visit, at the Government House, Agodi, in Ibadan.

The governor acknowledged the work that the COAS and his team had been doing, in terms of professionalising the Nigerian Army.

“So, we sincerely want to say thank you for that and we do hope that it would be kept that way,” he said.

He noted that the Nigerian Army and the government as well as the people of the state maintain cordial relationship.

Makinde said, “We want to use this opportunity to also appreciate the existing cordial relationship and we intend to keep it that way.

“We acknowledge the challenges going on right now in our country; in the middle of a pandemic and economic meltdown, we are running a mono economy.

“The price of the mono product in the international market has gone down considerably, so we are all feeling that pitch.

“And then; roll it with all the issues going on in the North-East – Boko Haram, North-West- Banditry, I wonder how challenging the environment can be.

“But in the middle of those challenges, I’m glad to note that the Nigerian Army has applied itself very well professionally and also managing those challenges.

“So, I want to say kudos to yourself, the officers and men of the Nigerian Army,” he said.

Makinde pledged continuing government support to the Army, adding that the state government would support families of officers and men of the Army 2 Division, Ibadan, deployed to various operations in the country.

“It is on this basis; we have been relating with the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division and his team. Whatever we can to make life a little better for the families of our service men, we will continue to do it,” the governor added.

Also speaking, Buratai said he and his entourage were on a working visit to the two Army divisions in Ibadan.

Buratai added that he would also visit Kuta and other communities in Osun State, to commission projects executed in line with the civil-military cooperation of the Nigerian Army.

He reiterated commitment of the Nigerian Army to remain impartial in the discharge of its constitutional responsibility.

The COAS commended the governor for his administration’s support to the 2 Division Nigerian Army, Ibadan and promised to continue cordial relationship with Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buratai was accompanied in the visit by Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, Chief of Policy and Plans, Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozojie, GOC 2 Division, Ibadan and Maj.-Gen. JS Malu, Commander, Engineering Corps.