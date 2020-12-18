The Oyo State Government has inaugurated 1,108 units of computer system to kick start the first phase of e-governance in the state.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, while inaugurating the systems at the state Secretariat in Ibadan on Thursday said that the initiative would fast track the processes and activities of government.

Makinde stated that the computer systems would be distributed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) across the state.

He disclosed that fibre-optic cables had already been laid around the secretariat to ensure internet access and linkage by the MDAs.

According to him, the tools needed to ensure proper take off of e-governance model in the state are being put in place.

He assured that e-governance would have taken a firm root in the state by the end of his tenure.

“The era in which the government gets bogged down with physical files and papers should be a thing of the past in the state.

“It has been really challenging in dealing with physical files. They bring files in Ghana-must-Go bags for me to sign almost on a weekly basis.

“And we don’t think that in this day and age that is what we should be doing and that is why we are starting with the first phase of e-governance in Oyo state.

“It is not just the computers you have; you have the fibre-optic being laid. All the tools that you need in there, word processing and collaboration tools are there.

“So, this first phase is being flagged off now and we do hope that before the end of this administration’s tenure, e-governance should have taken roots in Oyo State.

“Even, if we are not using it to approve things that have to do with money, approvals in principle can be done electronically.

“And when you get to the point where you want to give approval for things that have to do with spending the state’s money, then they bring the physical files.

“That will definitely reduce our turnaround time and also the heat of conducting government business,” Makinde said.

Earlier, Bayo Akande, Special Assistant to the Governor on Information Communication and Technology, said the provision of the computer units would afford the state the opportunity to move from paper to e-governance.

“What to expect is e-governance; the next process is to get rid of paper files. So, this is the first phase.

“We will look at how we can fully digitise the paper and approval processes of all government activities by the next phase,” he said.

He added that the 1,108 computer systems would be distributed to all the MDAs across the state secretariat based on their needs.