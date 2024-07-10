Makinde inaugurates newly built Olubadan palace

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday inaugurated the newly built Olubadan Palace situated at Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

Performing the ceremony, Makinde said he had put process in place that would make all the 11 Local Government Councils in Ibadan, to contribute money monthly toward the maintenance of the palace.

The governor said his administration would soon commence the second phase of the palace and renovate the Bower Tower, which was behind the palace, so as to attract tourists to the fortress.

He commended the effort of his predecessor, late Abiola Ajimobi for initiating the construction of the new palace.

In his welcome remarks, the President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Chief Adeniyi Ajewole, expressed joy over the completion of the new palace.

Ajewole said the completion of the project had put an external stop to the embarrassment, mockery of Ibadan by outsiders “that Ibadan with its uniqueness does not have a palace of its own.

“Ibadan is not just having a palace today, but a palace of world class which the indigenes can be proud of.”

Ajewole appreciated all the industrious sons and daughters of Ibadan, who contributed in one way or the other to the commencement and completion of the new palace.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oba Oloyede Asanike, who reigned between 1983 and 1993 was the first Olubadan to live in a modern palace, built in the heart of the city, Oja’ba, Ibadan.

However, the traditional rulers that reigned after him, including the last occupier of the Olubadan throne, Oba Lekan Balogun, made their personal or family houses their palaces.

The new palace located at Oke Aremo, Ibadan was spearheaded by the CCII following the need to relocate the palace from Oja’ba to a befitting site.

NAN further reports that the Olubadan designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who would be inaugurated on Friday will occupy the new palace.

