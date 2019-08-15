Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday inaugurated 14 commissioners to form his cabinet, urging them to ensure service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Director of Cabinet, Fatai Omokemi, supervised the taking of Oath of Office and Allegiance by the commissioners.

In his remarks at the occasion, Makinde charged the commissioners to play crucial roles in promoting service delivery in order to enhance the overall development of the state.

He said only cooperation and team spirit would move any endeavour forward.

The governor said his desire was to see the commissioners making focused, intentional and mindful decisions that would indicate that they had put the state and its people above personal interests.

He said: “I am looking forward to seeing you come up with innovative and creative policies that will accelerate Oyo state’s journey to greatness.

“I imagine you sponsoring bills from your various departments that the executive can escalate.

“I have had one on one interactions with all 14 of you, your various endeavours hitherto have prepared you for this moment.

“You had successful and fulfilling individual careers in the private and public sectors and have among you, representatives from academia, former legislators, professionals and business people.

“But you chose to answer this call to serve with the formidable track record and CVs you all possess; I am happy that you are not working against me.

“And so we are gathered here today to inaugurate the Oyo State Executive Council as stipulated in Sections 192 and 193 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“It is indeed an honour to welcome you all to be a part of our administration.

“Just as a CEO cannot function without a trusted and tested board of advisors that key into his visions, Oyo state cannot make the desired progress unless we work together.”

Makinde further said his vision in the next four years was to reverse the negative socio-economic indices that had beleaguered the state over the years and “make our pacesetter state set the pace again”.

He highlighted some of his achievements since assumption of office to include prompt payment of salaries and pensions, zero school fees policy and payment of N500,000 bursary to each of the 120 Law School students.

Makinde also said his administration was gradually easing the pains of the people although there were still enormous challenges ahead.