Makinde: House of Reps Caucus, MUSWEN, Hausa community pay condolence visit

The Oyo State Caucus in the House of Representatives has commiserated with the governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, over the death of his older brother, Engr. Sunday Makinde.

The Caucus paid a condolence visit to the governor at his Ikolaba, Ibadan home at the weekend, praying to God to grant him and his family the fortitude to bear the loss, a long life and good health to take care of what the deceased left behind.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, the member representing Atiba/Oyo West/Oyo East/Afijio Federal Constituency, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, said they were in the state to condole with the governor on behalf of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abas and themselves.

He pointed out that their visit was indicative of the harmony and collaboration between the federal lawmakers and the Oyo State governor, adding that they have all been working hard to drive the progress and development of the state.

Adeyemi said: “We have brought a message from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, to condole with the governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde on the death of his older brother.

“We ask God to give the governor the fortitude to bear the loss of his brother. We are happy that we met the governor in high spirits; he has put the loss of his brother behind him though we know that it is not easy to forget. We wish him a good and long life so that he can take care of everyone the brother left behind.

“We are together; working hard to drive the progress of the state and the development of the state is paramount in our hearts.

“We are working with the Oyo State Government and I want to acknowledge on camera that there is no single project facilitated by any member of the National Assembly, which the governor of this state ever resisted. That shows the kind of harmony and maturity that we enjoy.”

Apart from the House of Representatives Caucus, the governor also received the Muslim Ummah in South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN), the Hausa Community of Oyo State, the Joint Action Committee of Tertiary Institutions in Oyo State and top film maker, Kunle Afolayan, over the weekend.

Responding shortly after receiving the Hausa community, Governor Makinde hinted that his government has concluded plans to revamp Sabo community in Ibadan North Local Government Area of the city as part of its urban renewal effort.

He maintained that the government will not only rehabilitate the roads in Sabo, it would also build ultramodern shops for traders and that the shops will be distributed to the traders after the facelift.

Governor Makinde, who stated that the data of the shops and their owners are already being collated by the government, said: “We want Sabo to wear a new look, with shops that are of standard.

“I have asked them to take the data of the owners of shops so that when we complete the shops, they would be the ones to occupy them. They are not even going to pay a dime.

“We will fix the shops and put them back in there. We will also rehabilitate the road and make sure it is clean so that when people visit Ibadan, they will be happy to visit Sabo.

“That’s what we want to do and your people in the market don’t have to be afraid. They would not pay one kobo for the shops.”

Earlier, the Hausa Community of Oyo State, led by the Jarmai of Ibadanland, Alhaji Danjuma Yakubu, condoled with the governor, while it also appreciated him for accepting and identifying with the community over the years and doing everything to safeguard their lives and properties without discrimination.

“You have been doing well as our governor and we pray that God will continue to uphold you. Our prayer is for God to always put you in a position where you will be able to help the people.

“Your leadership style in Oyo State is commendable and we pray that you will lead Nigeria someday too.

“The Sabo Community asked us to greet you very well. We have seen that you have helped us to renovate the Suya Spot, which has been abandoned for over 20 years. So, we thank you so much.

“From Kaduna, our people have written a letter on the award they want to present to you. They appreciate the peaceful coexistence which your administration has been able to establish in the state,” he said.

Similarly, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, who led the MUSWEN delegation, said they visited to commiserate with the governor, praying that the soul of the departed rest in peace.

The leader of the Joint Action Committee of Tertiary Institutions in Oyo State, Dr Kolawole Lawal, also sympathised with Governor Makinde.

He equally lauded the governor for all his administration has been doing for the body and tertiary institutions in the state, including the review of funds towards the payment of minimum wage.

In his response, the governor commended the JAC for their cooperation, noting that his government has been doing what it promised with regards to tertiary education in the state.

