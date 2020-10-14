The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has described the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, as a practical politician who has used leadership position to redefine governance in the State.

The foremost monarch said this on Tuesday when he was visited by the France Ambassador to Nigeria, Pasquier Jerome, who had earlier visited Makinde and major tourist sites alongside his entourage before arriving in the ancient town of Oyo.

Oba Adeyemi said Makinde has succeeded since the inception of his administration in fulfilling his many promises made during electioneering in the areas of free education, health, urbanisation, agricultural promotion among others, which he maintained the State needed to excel among others in the nation.

He saluted the State Administration’s efforts at turning around the tourism sector by partnering with international and local interests so as to create wealth and employment for the youths.

He said: “The governor has shown enough evidence that he is for the people.

“This is indicated in his people-based programmes and his efforts at fulfilling promises made during the campaign period where he vowed to make a change that will truly benefit the people.

“Everywhere you go, the State Government is embarking on urbanisation projects that will serve the people and promote commerce.

“I commend him and advice that he does not rest on his oars.

“The cultural and tourism sectors are already experiencing positive changes, which have attracted foreign and local tourism experts and professionals to come and do business with Oyo State.

“This is an indication that Oyo State will soon be counted as one above others in Nigeria in the areas of ease of doing business, tourism destination and the true home of African culture.”

While appreciating Oba Adeyemi for maintaining the pride of Africans abroad and at home in the Yoruba culture, Ambassador Jerome was full of praise for the monarch for creating time to host the delegation.

He said France was working towards cooperation with Oyo State to boost partnership in research in archaeology, social sciences, humanities, education and promotion of culture and tourism.

He said arrangements were already in place to build on the relationship the country already had with the University of Ibadan.

He said: “We already had archaeological research involving 40 archaeologists in Ogun State in 2019, we want to enter into a new one with the Oyo State Government to catalogue their archives and look into the possibility of exploring for new raw materials.

“We also have programmes already engaging many youths in audio-visual training in Lagos State, which can be extended to Oyo State for the benefit of teeming youths to train on how to become big time filmmakers.

“We look forward to partnering with the State to promote some of the notable tourists’ sites as well.”

Those on the visiting team were Rafael Pont, Head of Cooperation and Cultural Affairs, Embassy of France; Consul General, Embassy of France, Monmayrant Laurence; and Prof. Mathieu Leila, who is the Head of Science and Higher Education Attaché; political appointees; and officials of the State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.