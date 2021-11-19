Makinde has paid over N14b on gratuities to 5,000 beneficiaries — Commissioner

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, has hinted that the present administration in Oyo State has paid over N14 billion on gratuities, while about 5,000 beneficiaries have benefited from the exercise.

He said this after receiving an award, tagged: “Defender of Pensioners,” at an event by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

At the Gala Night and Award Giving Ceremony organised by the NUP on Thursday, the award was presented by the South West Zone of the union to Olatunbosun alongside other awardees.

He revealed that the Oyo State Government under Makinde’s leadership has placed premium priority on the public service, including pensioners.

Olatunbosun therefore dedicated the Award to Governor Seyi Makinde, who he described as the people’s Governor, commending him for the priority given to the welfare of the pensioners in Oyo State.

The awardee further dedicated the award to all the downtrodden pensioners that suffered throughout the eight years of past administration.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, NUP, Comrade Waheed Oloyede, described Olatunbosun as a lover and defender of pensioners, who has supported their course without any bias.

He congratulated the awardee for entering the Union’s Hall of Fame, wishing him more enduring successes in life.

Oloyede said: “The Honourable Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Oyo State, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, is a lover and defender of pensioners both inside and outside of the state cabinet, everywhere he finds himself.

“He is proudly our own.

“I congratulate him and other awardees.

“We carefully selected them all over Nigeria based on their various contributions to the growth of Nigeria Union of Pensioners and their love for the society in general.

“In all, the four sets of awardees here today are men of timber and caliber.

“I congratulate you for entering our Hall of Fame.

“I can only wish you more enduring successes in life.”

Among the awardees were former Senator ‘Soji Akanbi; National Vice Chairman, NUP, Comrade Tunde Ayo Kumapayi; and General Secretary, NUP, Elder Actor Zal.