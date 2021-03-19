The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has again emphasised the need for unity among political or religious groups in the South West.

Makinde made the call on Friday at the funeral thanksgiving service of Madam Aderonke Adaramaja, held at the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Agbo, Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

He said the people of the South West should always consider what unites them rather than what divides the region.

He promised to further work for better synergy between the people of Oyo and Ogun states, adding that he would consider the construction of the 11-kilometre road that links Akanran to Ijebu-Igbo.

Makinde stated that although he never met Mama Aderonke Adaramaja when she was alive, he was convinced she lived a godly life, having seen the traits in one of her children, Babatunde Adaramaja, who happens to be his friend.

He prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased, and admonished the family to take solace in God, adding that Madam Aderonke should be celebrated and not be mourned.

He said: “Though I did not have a personal interaction with Mama, I can say that she was a good woman and I pray that God will accept her soul.

“We have come to celebrate the life of Mama because we appreciate God for the kind of life she lived. If you look at the life of the children and everyone that Mama left behind, you will see that God richly blessed Mama.

“I can see that today is more of a celebration than mourning because God has been gracious unto Mama. So, you children Mama left behind, I want to urge you not to be afraid.

“When you wake up in the morning, go on your knees and thank God because I believe her spirit will linger on.

“When we came in here, a pastor said he is not a politician but I want to say that I am not also a pastor but I know politicians and pastors are from the same environment. Our politicians and churches are a reflection of our society. So, if you want better politicians, better infrastructure, better pastors as well, we have to create a better society. And the perfect way to ensure that is, whatever anyone of us can do to make our society better must be done.

“I want to beseech us not to focus on those things that tend to divide us. We should rather focus on things that will bring us together. And as a government, we will make sure that whatever we can do to integrate Yoruba land and South-West will be done.”

Earlier in his sermon, Rev, Simeon Durojaye of Overcomers Baptist Church, Agbara, Ogun State, who described the deceased as a true lover of Christ, charged the congregation to always live holy.

The funeral thanksgiving service for the late Adaramaja was graced by some distinguished personalities, including the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; Commissioners; and other political and government functionaries from Oyo State.