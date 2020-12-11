Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday handed over 25 operational vehicles fully equipped with communication gadgets to security agencies in the state.

Makinde, while handing over the vehicles to the agencies, promised that his government would continue to prioritise the welfare of security personnel serving in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the handing over was done at the frontage of the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

Ten of the vehicles were donated to the Swift Response Squad – a unit of the Nigeria Police Force, while the remaining 15 were given to Operation Burst – a state-backed unit comprising the Military, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The governor said that government would remain committed to supporting police officers and security personnel serving in Oyo State as well as members of their families.

He said this was notwithstanding the fact that it had been a challenging year; coronavirus pandemic from the beginning of the year, then economic meltdown and #EndSARS protests.

“Well, the way I look at it is this, we would not say that because of those challenges, we will not continue to do what we are supposed to do.

”I just want to use this opportunity to let the Nigeria Police Force, especially officers and men serving in Oyo State Command, know that under my watch, we will continue to support them and their families,” Makinde said.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Fatai Owoseni, said that security was one of the pillars of the Makinde administration.

He said the government had been closing the infrastructure gaps in the security sector to make the state safer and secure for all and sundry.

“These operational vehicles will further strengthen the infrastructure of the two outfits,” he said.

In his remark, the Commissioner of Police, Joe Enwonwu, appreciated the governor for the gesture.

Enwonwu promised that police personnel in the state would sustain the security status of Oyo State and provide conducive atmosphere for both local, institutional and foreign investors.

“I want to assure you that with this new set of vehicles, the Police, on its part, will do their best to reinforce security and make sure that people can confidently come out, do their businesses and sleep with their two eyes closed.

“During the operational tour of the IGP, he spoke to the officers and made it abundantly clear that we should all come out confidently to give the best of security to the people of Oyo State.

“And we should put behind whatever had happened during the #EndSARS protest that led to the loss of lives. We have actually taken that in our strides.

“As I speak, we are presently doing training and retraining in our two mobile platforms of MOPOL 4 and MOPOL 72, Ago- Are, with a view to reinforcing and rebuilding confidence in the officers and men of the command in Oyo State ” he said.