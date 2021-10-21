Makinde, Fashola, others to deliver papers at CIArb conference

Oyo State governor, Oluseyi Makinde, and the former governor of Lagos State and Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashiola, SAN are expected to deliver opening and keynote addresses at the plenary of 2021 conference of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration (CIArb) Nigeria branch.

The annual conference is scheduled hold at the Jogor Centre, Ibadan, from November 3 to 5, 2021.

The conference, with the theme ‘Future Perfect: Securing Africa’s Ascent on the Global ADR Stage’, is expected to have a combination of physical and online attendance.

It is an annual assembly of professionals, technocrats, ADR practitioners, members of the public and invited speakers, and .it provides unique opportunities for business networking and socializing amongst participants.

Guest speakers, panelists and resource personalities from within and outside Nigeria drawn from across various fields of human endeavors will deliver papers and keynote addresses on the conference’s theme and other related topics, including ‘Nigeria as a Seat of International Arbitration – a Closer Look’, ‘IP. Data Privacy in Arbitration Proceedings’ and ‘Facing Moral and Ethical Dilemma: What Would You Do?’

Exciting highlights of the third and last day of the conference will be the induction of new members into the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Nigeria branch, and the Gala Nite to round off the 2021 conference.