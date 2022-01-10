Makinde explains late visit to Ogbomoso over Oba Ajagungbade’s demise

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says some individuals misinterpreted his delay in visiting the family of the late Oba Oyewumi Ajagungbade, the Soun of Ogbomosoland.

Makinde made the clarification on Monday when he led his cabinet members to the palace of Soun of Ogbomosoland on official condolence visit to the family and people of Ogbomoso.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Oba Ajagungbade joined his ancestors on Dec.12 at the age of 95 years and was buried same day according to Islamic rites.

Makinde said his late visit to the palace was not a sign that he doesn’t like Ogbomoso people.

“The truth is that all those people that misinterpreted my delay visit don’t know how close I was to the palace.

“The initial arrangement was that we would attend the ‘eight day Fidau’ since I couldn’t come the exact date that baba died.

“But I was later informed that the eight fidau was not appropriate for the type of burial that Soun deserved.

“So, I was told that we should take a bit more time and suspend it to be 40 days Fidau and outing.

“And one thing after the other, I had to travel, but I’m here today,” he said.

Makinde said the late first class traditional ruler deserved state burial, adding that his government would accord it to the late traditional ruler.

The governor said his coming to the palace was to have discussion with the late traditional ruler’s family on the planned state burial.

“Officially, on behalf of the Government and people of Oyo State, I condole with the family and the people of Ogbomosoland over the demise of Oba Oyewumi.

“Baba used the position of Soun very well for the development of Ogbomosoland and Oyo State in general.

“He was a firm personality who never hid his feelings, but always speaking the truth; his demise is a celebration of a fulfilled and impactful life.

“So, we will miss baba for those qualities,” he said.

Makinde further prayed that the good dreams the late traditional ruler had for Ogbomosoland would come to reality.

He also condoled with the family over the recent death of Prof. Taibat Danmole, the first child of Oba Oyewumi, who died at the age of 71.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dr Aderemi Oyewumi, appreciated the governor for the visit.

Oyewumi urged the governor to expedite action on the process of installing another king in Ogbomosoland.

He said that it would not be good for the vacuum to be too long.

Oyewumi advised the governor not to play politics with the issue of who becomes the next Soun of Ogbomosoland.

According to him, the next Soun should be someone that would bring development to Ogbomosoland.

“He should not be a person that will bring retrogression to all the developments initiated by the late Soun, but somebody that can keep the legacy going forward,” Oyewumi said.

He described the governor as the ‘ultimate consentium authority’ who has vital role to play in the selection of the next Soun.

Oyewumi also thanked Makinde for resolving the issue of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, now solely owned by Oyo State.