Makinde eminently qualified for 2027 Presidential election – PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State, Chief Femi Babalola, has said that Governor Seyi Makinde is eminently qualified to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Babalola said this on Tuesday in Ibadan after inspecting a project he donated years ago to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oyo State Council.

Babalola, who supported the zoning of PDP presidential ticket to the South, said the party has enough strength in the North to face a “South versus South” contest.

The businessman said that Makinde’s eight years as governor would give him a clear edge to contest head-to-head with other PDP heavyweights in the race.

He argued that Makinde, with his fresh ideas and remarkable performance, could compete with leaders like former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Anambra governor, Peter Obi for the PDP ticket.

According to him, Makinde has performed creditably well, though not perfect, stressing that no leader in the world can achieve 100 percent in governance.

Babalola said that contesting the governorship position in Oyo state was not on his front burner, but may join the race if he is dissatisfied with the pedigree of aspirants that come out.

“Contesting the governorship in Oyo State is not on the front burner for me now. I am currently studying the aspirants coming out in the PDP today.

“If I am dissatisfied with the aspirants, then I can join the race. I am a consistent and reliable PDP member, who has never defected from the party,” he said.

Babalola said that the PDP remains the leading party in the country since 2003, adding that its members have been the ones helping opposition parties to win elections.

