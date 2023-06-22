Makinde elevates Ladoja, 10 other Ibadan high chiefs to Oba

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the promotion of 11 Ibadan High Chiefs to beaded crown Obas, The PUNCH is reporting.

The newspaper said this following the approval of the move by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

According to The PUNCH, the High Chiefs approved for promotion to Obas are Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rasheed Ladoja; Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole; Osi Balogun, Lateef Adebimpe; Ashipa Olubadan, Biodun Kola-Daisi; Ashipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola; Ekerin Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade; Ekerin Balogun, Olubunmi Isioye; Ekarun Olubadan, Bayo Akande; and Ekarun Balogun, Abiodun Azeez.

According to the highly credible newspaper, the High Chiefs will be officially installed as traditional rulers on July 7, 2023.

The source said: “This elevation would have come earlier before now.

“Even before the administration of the late former governor, Abiola Ajimobi. Ajimobi had a good intention on this elevation but the approach was wrong.

“Why would you just wake up one day and do something of such nature in just three days or thereabouts.

“You will be shocked when you see some Obas from other places who are not even up to High Chief in Ibadanland in a public place with a large entourage.

“But sometimes, our High Chiefs are regarded as mere chiefs.

“So, it’s a good decision and the governor has given his consent on that.

“They will be officially crowned on Friday, July 7, 2023 as stipulated in a letter sent to the governor by His Imperial Majesty, Oba Balogun.”