Oyo State government has donated an automatic-geared car to a physically-challenged local government worker, who is an Acting Director, Education and Social Services to ease his movement and encourage others in his condition of government’s readiness to support people with special needs.

The beneficiary, Dauda Adeagbo is crippled and works with Ifeloju Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ogbooro, in Oke-Ogun area of the state.

While presenting the vehicle, which is specially made for Adeagbo’s physical challenge on behalf of the state governor on Monday at the car park of the ministry, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal, said the event was in continuation of the delivery of succour to the people with special needs in the state, as promised by Governor Seyi Makinde during the electioneering period.

Lawal stressed that the governor had been a philanthropist before he came into power, adding that the exercise would be replicated in all the local government areas and local council development areas across the state.

“Aside regular payment of salaries, prompt promotion and access to other allowances, workers should be awarded and encouraged, so that they will do their civil duties optimally and effectively, I want to assure the people of the state that the present administration under the able leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde is ready to encourage workers across the state to aid their better performance.

“Mr. Dauda Adeagbo Atanda, the acting Director of Education and Social Services has been dedicated to his work and his dedication not minding his physical challenge drew the attention of government to him which is why he is being celebrated today, we urge other civil servants in the state to be dedicated, dutiful and loyal, as their reward is around the corner.”

Earlier in her remark, the Acting Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGA), Ifeloju Local Council Development Area, Ogbooro, Surveyor Abosede Adebimpe said Adeagbo’s dedication to work despite his condition attracted the attention of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Bayo Lawal and his entourage of the Local Government Audit Committee headed by Sen. Mosurat Sunmonu, when they visited the council earlier in the year.

He said the situation prompted the Commissioner to direct the council administration to request for vehicle for him base on his physical challenge, stressing that the move was successful due to the Governor Makinde’s passion for the welfare of civil servants.

In his acceptance remarks, the Director, Education and Social Service, Dauda Adeagbo said he will never forget the day in his life, as that many administrations have promised and failed to help on his condition before the present administration in the state led by Engr. Seyi Makinde made it a reality.

He pledged to be more dedicated and dutiful at work and will forever be appreciative to the incumbent administration.