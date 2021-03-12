Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday donated an 18-seater bus to the Central Mosque, Oja’ba, Ibadan, declaring that promotion of religious harmony remains the hallmark of his government.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdulazeez Adewale, said the decision to donate the vehicle was in line with his campaign promise to provide enabling environment for the indigenes and residents of Oyo State, irrespective of the religion they practice and ethnicity.

He said the new vehicle will go a long way in helping to promote the propagation of Islam in the state.

While presenting the bus to the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, who is also the Imam of Oja’ba Central Mosque, Imam Abubakre Abdulganiu Agbotomokekere, the governor’s representative said Makinde is appreciative of the prayers of the Muslim community in the state.

He added that the Chief Imam and the Alfas have a big role to play in ensuring that peace continues to reign in the state, saying: “Government needs the consistent support of religious leaders to ensure peace, harmonious living and development.

“In an environment where there is no unity there cannot be peace.

“Religious leaders must continue to preach peace and harmonious coexistence in their sermons.”

Imam Agbotomokekre, while receiving the vehicle on behalf of the congregation, appreciated the governor for always having the interest of the people at heart.

He also prayed for the success of the present administration in Oyo State and wished the governor the sufficient grace for another term in office to enable him lead the state to greater heights.