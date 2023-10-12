Makinde constitutes Oyo State Elders’, Advisory Councils

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has constituted both the Oyo State Elders’ Council and the Oyo State Advisory Council.

The duo of former Chief of Staff to Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Dr Saka Balogun and former Minister of Power and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese will serve as chairman and co-chairman of the State Elders’ Council, respectively.

A letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, dated 12 October, indicated that other members of the Elders’ Council include former Deputy Governor of the state, Engr Hameed Gbadamosi, former First Lady, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja and Chief Jacob Adetoro.

Others are Chief Sunday Ogunlade, Ambassador Ronke Adefope, Chief Nureni Akanbi and Chief Ademola Eyinade.

The letter added that the State Advisory Council will be chaired by Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN.

Members of the Advisory Council include the former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Senator Hosea Agboola, Senator Gbenga Babalola, Oyo State SDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 election, Barrister Michael Lana, former AD Whip at the House of Representatives, Hon Babatunde Oduyoye and Senator Kamorudeen Adedibu.

Four other members of the Advisory Council will be announced in due course.

While congratulating members of both councils, Governor Makinde urged them to contribute their quota to the continued development of the state and the realisation of the Oyo State Roadmap for Sustainable Development.