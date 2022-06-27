Makinde congratulates new Acting CJN, Ariwoola

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has congratulated Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on his elevation and swearing-in as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Makinde in a press release signed on Monday by his Special Assistant (Print Media) Moses Alao, described Iseyin-born Ariwoola’s elevation as Acting CJN as a deserving development and reward for diligence, patriotism and service to the nation.

Alao, quoted Governor Makinde as saying that he has no doubt that the jurist would restore the glory of Apex Court and the judiciary.

“I congratulate a noble son of Oyo State, His Lordship, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on his elevation and swearing-in as Chief Justice of Nigeria, in acting capacity.

“This elevation comes as a deserving development, a well-deserved promotion that comes after decades of hard work, diligence, patriotism and forthrightness in the judiciary.

“I have no doubt that the new Acting CJN will turn around the fortunes of the judiciary and the apex court for good by bringing his wealth of experience to bear in restoring the glory of the judiciary.

“On behalf of the good people and government of Oyo State, I celebrate Justice Ariwoola and pray to God to grant him the needed enablements to succeed in the new office.”