The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has congratulated Muslims in the state, Nigeria and across the world on the commencement of the 2021 Ramadan fasting.

The governor urged Muslim faithful to pray relentlessly for the peace and development of the country during the fasting period.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as praying to the Almighty Allah (SWT) to show mercy to the Muslim Ummah, Oyo State and Nigeria in general during this season and beyond.

The governor, who equally admonished Muslims across the world to embrace piety as demanded of them during the Ramadan fast, urged Muslims to beseech Almighty Allah (SWT) to put an end to insurgency and insecurity, which he said has been ravaging the whole country in recent years.

He also enjoined Muslims in the state to use the month-long fasting period to pray for peaceful coexistence and security in the state and the country at large.

According to Makinde: “Sacrifice and ceaseless prayers are important and critical at this time when our country is facing general insecurity.

“Muslims should use this fasting period to pray fervently for the security of this country.

“I enjoin our brothers and sisters in Islam to please use the opportunity of this month of blessings to seek Almighty Allah’s (SWT) mercies to make insecurity a thing of the past in our country.”

The governor also admonished Muslims to tune their minds to the messages of love, brotherliness and peaceful co-existence inherent in the messages of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW) while also being their brothers’ keepers.

Makinde added: “As our Muslim brothers and sisters are expected to adhere strictly to abstinence from food and other things during the month of Ramadan, I wish to enjoin them to extend their hands of fellowship to other fellow Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

“It is only by doing this, coupled with sharing whatever they have with others, particularly the underprivileged in the society, that their supplications can be answered and the world will be a good place to live in for all and sundry.”

Governor Makinde, who quoted Qur’an 2 v 267, which says: “O ye who believe, give of the good things which ye have,” said this act would help the underprivileged in the society.

He wished the Muslim faithful a successful fasting period, while also praying to God to grant them the strength needed to sustain them throughout the Ramadan.