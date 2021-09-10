Makinde condoles with family of Onilu flood victim

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday commiserated with the family of a 28-year-old boy, Abiodun Adeleke, who died in a recent flood at Onilu-Moniya.

Adeleke, a resident of Onilu-Moniya, lost his life Wednesday night during the heavy rain while helping some bike riders to cross the Asanmajana River.

He was swept away by the flood.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. ‘Bunmi Babalola, Governor Makinde expressed his sympathy when he visited the Onilu Central Landlord Association over the recent flood recorded in the community.

Represented by the chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, OYSROMA, Hon. Kamil Akinlabi Mudashiru, Makinde assured the residents and people of the area that government’s intervention would soon be felt in the area.

“We are deeply sorry for your loss and trauma occasioned by the demise of your son, Abiodun Adeleke, while trying to help some residents of the area to cross the Asanmajana River last night.

May the Almighty God continue to uphold and protect the family he left behind,” Makinde said.

The governor appealed to the residents and people of Onilu-Moniya and Akinyele Local Government to exercise patience, saying the long-awaited intervention would soon be felt in the area.

In his address, the chairman, Onilu Central Landlord Association, Mr. Bukola Akintola, thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for his quick response and visit to the area.

While he noting that many government officials have visited the area in the past without any positive impact, he also expressed optimism that Governor Seyi Makinde would fulfill his promise to residents of the area.