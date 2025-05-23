Makinde commissions Nigeria Air Force School of Finance

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has commended the Nigeria Air Force leadership for working diligently towards achieving its mandate as he commissioner its School of Finance and Accounts in Ibadan, the state capital.

Governor Makinde, who stated this on Wednesday during the commissioning, lauded the Nigerian Air Force for siting the school in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Director-General of Operation Burst, Colonel Oladipo Ajibola (retd), appreciated the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, for his strides towards transforming the NAF.

He noted that the NAF School of Finance and Accounts is a landmark institution that will play a crucial role in strengthening the financial management capacity of the Air Force personnel and other services.

He said: “It is with a great sense of delight and honour that I welcome you all to our state, the Pacesetter State for today’s historic event, which is the commissioning of the Nigeria Air Force School of Finance and Accounts, Ajia, Ibadan.

“I wish to start by commending the Nigeria Air Force for the giant strides it has recorded under the leadership of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, who has transformed the NAF towards achieving its mandate under the guidance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This is evident in the transformation of the NAF into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the air power demands of national security in all operational environments.

“The NAF School of Finance and Accounts is a landmark institution that will play a crucial role in strengthening the financial management capacity of our Air Force personnel and other services.

“This moment is not just about inaugurating this facility but about reinforcing professionalism, accountability and excellence in finance administration within our Armed Forces.

“NAF has consistently demonstrated its commitment to national security. However, beyond tactical operation and defence strategies, financial prudence and effective resource management remain essential pillars in sustaining the operational efficiency.

“This school will serve as a centre of excellence, providing specialised training on finance administration, budgeting, auditing and resource management, tailored to the unique needs of the military.

“It will equip officers, Airmen and Airwomen with the knowledge and skills necessary to uphold transparency and prevent financial mismanagement.

“Beyond its immediate impact on the NAF, this would contribute to the broader national goal of strengthening financial accountability in public service.

“The graduates of this school would not only serve in the Air Force but would also bring their expertise to inter-agency collaboration, reinforcing financial discipline across various sectors.

“By investing in financial education and professional development, you are ensuring that our military remains efficient, accountable and prepared for the future.

“This initiative aligns with global best practices.

“To the officers Airmen and Airwomen and other officers that would pass through this institution, I urge you to embrace the knowledge impacted with dedication and integrity.

“The skills would not only enhance your careers but also contribute to the overall effectiveness of the NAF.

“Let this institution be a beacon of excellence, setting new standards in financial accountability and military administration.

“Once again, I commend the NAF leadership for establishing this institution in Oyo State.”

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Air Staff said the Nigeria Air Force sited the school to expand the presence of the Air Force in Ibadan, which it considers as strategic to the Force going by its history as the erstwhile Nigerian Air Forces Mobility Command.

He lauded the Oyo State Government under the leadership of Makinde for its hospitality towards the NAF and the provision of the land on which the institution was built, among other forms of support.

He equally hailed the governor for his exemplary leadership, stating that the state has “witnessed an unprecedented transformation since your assumption of office in 2019.

“Your exemplary leadership has brought about remarkable technological advancement and increased economic activities within the state.”

Abubakar stated that out of the 18 projects in the institution, 12 have been completed and ready for commissioning, while the remaining six projects are still at various stages of execution.

He added: “It is with a high spirit full of joy that I have come to the ancient city of Ibadan to the commissioning of the Nigerian Air Force School of Finance and Accounts.

“Going down memory lane, Ibadan is not just the headquarters of the defunct Western region but has also served as the home base of erstwhile Nigerian Air Forces Mobility Command. Therefore, Ibadan forever remains strategic to the Nigerian Air Force.

“In line with this strategic importance, we decided to expand the presence of the NAF in Oyo State by siting the Nigeria Air Force School of Finance and Account here in Ajia.

“This initiative underscores the significance of the project being commissioned here today.

“In a pragmatic move to facilitate quick actualisation of the establishment of the NAF School of Finance and Account, the governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, ‘Seyi Makinde, allocated this precious land to the NAF.

“The expanse of land makes it a huge success suitable for development and further establishment of NAF formations as the needs arise.

“Therefore, I must seize this opportunity to appreciate the governor and the people of Oyo State for this uncommon hospitality.”

