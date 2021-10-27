Makinde commiserates with Aare Musulumi over wife’s death

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta states, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola Akinola, on the death of his wife, Alhaja Alimot Funke Akinola.

Makinde, who described the death of Alhaja Akinola as a painful loss, commiserated with Alhaji Akinola, praying to God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased and to grant the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as urging the Aare Musulumi to take heart like a true Muslim, praying that Allah (SWT) will uphold him and all the family members.

“The news of the passage of Alhaja Alimot Funke Akinola came to me as a shock. It is a painful loss but we can only submit to the will of Allah.

“I commiserate with the Aare Musulumi, Alhaji Daud Akinola and all the members of his family and pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear this loss.

“It is also my prayer that Allah SWT accepts the soul of Alhaja and grant her Aljannah Firdaus.”