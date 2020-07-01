The daughter of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, has risen in defence of her father-in-law and former Governor of Oyo State, late Abiola Ajimobi.

The position of Ganduje-Ajimobi, who is married to Idris, son of Ajimobi, came via Twitter following a tweet by a commentator on the raging controversy over the move by the late Governor to acquire 48 plots of land in a choice area of Agodi GRA.

A Twitter user, Segun Awosanya: @Segalink, on Tuesday tweeted: “I don’t know how many people are glad to know that Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State cannot be guilt-tripped into endorsing a heist wrapped in emotions at the expense of the beleaguered people of Oyo State. I’m personally happy he saw through the shenanigans.”

Replying, Ganduje-Ajimobi tweeted: “Lol. Face with tears of joy half-truth is dangerous sha! SM can never ever ever come close to Ajimobi. Not your mate!!!”