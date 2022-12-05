Makinde assents to bill upgrading Emmanuel Alayande College of Education to University

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has assented to the bill which is seeking to upgrade the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, to a University of Education.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Taiwo Adisa

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde.

The governor, while speaking after signing the bill into law, Monday at the Executive Council Chamber, of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, said that the bill will increase access to quality university education in the state.

He maintained that tertiary institutions in the state have moved from receiving 25 per cent subvention to getting 100 per cent of their subvention.

He said: "This is another landmark event in the history of tertiary education in Oyo State. Of course, Education is one of the four pillars of the current administration which we called Omituntun 1.0. The Omituntun 2.0 that is coming is sustainable development.

He said: “This is another landmark event in the history of tertiary education in Oyo State. Of course, Education is one of the four pillars of the current administration which we called Omituntun 1.0. The Omituntun 2.0 that is coming is sustainable development.

“Of course, we made various promises on education when we came in, and I am happy that one after the other, we are fulfilling them.

“This is another promise we made in the course of governing our dear State. We fulfilled that promise by sending an Executive Bill to the Oyo State House of Assembly for upgrading Emmanuel Alayande College of Education to a degree-awarding institution, and today, we are signing the bill into law. “The bill is named Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, Law 2020.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the Oyo State House of Assembly for the speedy passage of this bill, and also for working together.

In the history of Oyo State, this is one Assembly that it is very difficult to know who is majority and minority. So, I am hopeful that the consequent Assembly will take a cue from what you have achieved. Once we sent in documentation, you have always ensured the bill is passed. You did this because of the love you have for our people.

“Another thing we have seen here is the fact that all the arms in Oyo State are working in harmony; from Executive to the Legislative and to the Judiciary. We have all remained focused on delivering good governance to our people and this is why we are sure that the people we have served will reward us by voting in Omituntun 2.0.

“As I always say, we must keep reminding our people of where we are coming from. Tertiary institutions have gone from receiving 25 to 50 per cent subvention to getting 100 per cent subvention.

“The state’s institutions now run their academic calendars with little or no disruptions, due to delayed payment of lecturers salaries, which has become a thing of the past.

“We have shown what we can do with our state-owned LAUTECH. Not only did we secure sole ownership, we established the College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources at Iseyin and the buildings are already being constructed at the campus.

“LAUTECH has been rated the best state-owned university in Nigeria. So, with the signing of this bill into law and the expected pronouncement of the NUC in a matter of days or weeks, Emmanuel Alayande College of Education will soon be known as Emmanuel Alayande University of Education.

“The University will then be empowered by law to award University degrees, diploma certificates and other academic titles and distinctions. “This is another way we are increasing access to quality university education for the people of Oyo State.

“Our aspiration is to ensure that the Emmanuel Alayande University of Education becomes the best University of Education in Nigeria.

Earlier, the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Adebo Ogundoyin said that the passage of the bill to upgrade the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo to a degree awarding Institution came to limelight on November 23rd 2022.

According ti him, it will incease the number of state-owned universities to three.

”The University just passed to law began as St Andrew’s College back then in 1896; translated to Oyo State College of Education and to Emmanuel Alayande College of Education in 2008.”

Similarly, the commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barr. Abdulraman Abdulrahim stated that upgrading the college to a university of education will help in graduating competent and professional teachers in the state.





