Makinde approves rehabilitation, reconstruction of eight roads in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved, for immediate rehabilitation and reconstruction, a total of eight roads in various zones of the state.

Prof. Raphael Afonja, the state Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Ibadan.

Afonja listed the roads to include Airport-Ajia-New Ife Expressway, with spur to Amuloko (21km), Apete-Awotan-Akufo junction road (12km) and Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road (44.70km).

Others are Under G-Stadium-LAUTECH Gate Road, Ogbomoso (3km), Takie-FGGC Road, Ogbomoso (2.5km), Isaba-Ogundoyin Road, Eruwa (2.5km), Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa Road, Oyo (5.2km) and Akingbile-Lagbeja-Ajibode Road (3km).

The Commissioner said infrastructural development remained the key focus of the present administration.

Afonja said the Makinde-led administration was prepared to ensure the uplift of infrastructure in the state, stressing that government would give adequate attention to road infrastructure to enhance its economic expansion drive.

He said: “The determination to ensure infrastructural growth in the state informed the decision of the governor to devote a large chunk of the 2020 budget, that is, 23.93 percent, to the sector.”

The commissioner further reiterated government’s decision to institute a culture of quality road construction in the state, stressing that government was ready to build roads that would stand the test of time.