Makinde approves hazard, shift allowances for Oyo firefighters

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved the hazard and shift allowances for Fire Service Agency in the state.

The Head of Service (HoS), Oyo State, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, disclosed this on Tuesday while hosting the agency’s management in her office in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to her, the new welfare allowances were in response to the requests of the agency’s management.

She noted that, “The implementation of the new hazard and shift allowances for the staff will further boost their morale and commitment to firefighting safety as well as their well-being.”

The HoS added that the state would purchase additional firefighting trucks and other necessary equipment to improve the agency’s efficiency.

Also Read:

She charged the staff of the agency to stand committed and dedicated at their various duty posts, thus contributing their quota to the development of the state.

In his remarks, the agency’s General Manager, Mr Akinyemi Akinyinka, thanked the governor for approving the new allowances.

According to Akinyinka, the gesture would boost the morale of the staff and enhance their effectiveness and efficiency to perform optimally.

Post Views: 0