Makinde appoints SSA, PAs, Private Secretary

Governor Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Ololade Ajibola as the Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties); Alhaji Akeem Azeez as Personal Assistant (1); Samson Adejumo as Personal Assistant (2) and Isah Kabir as Principal Secretary to the Executive Governor.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi.

According to the statement, the appointments are with immediate effect.

The governor, while congratulating the new appointees, asked them to see their appointments as a further call to service and urged them to discharge their duties with absolute loyalty, dedication and diligence.